Prince Narula posts a heartfelt birthday wish for mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary; expresses happiness anticipating arrival of baby

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are enjoying the happiness of their first pregnancy. The couple is excitedly anticipating the arrival of their newest family member. Today, as mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated her birthday, her loving husband made sure to make her feel extra special. Narula shared a sneak peek of the celebration on social media, showing his excitement for the future.

Prince Narula shared a few pictures from Yuvika Chaudhary's birthday celebration wherein her baby bump can be seen. In the picture, Narula is seen feeding a piece of cake to his wife. He wrote a beautiful caption mentioning how lucky he is to find love in Yuvika. He also shared his excitement of this being his wife's last birthday without their baby and from the next year onwards, she will be a mother.

Take a look at the birthday post shared by Prince Narula here:

Prince Narula made a unique pregnancy announcement by sharing a picture of his luxury car while a mini car was spotted beside the same. He mentioned that they will soon welcome their first baby. In a long post, he expressed his emotions and excitement about becoming a father and added that the couple would get emotional during every ultrasound scan.

The speculation of Prince and Yuvika being pregnant stemmed from the former's podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachyaa. When he was asked about planning a baby, he smiled and said 'soon' and this gave rise to the speculation of Yuvika's pregnancy, however, the couple tried to cover up by denying the buzz.

Prince and Yuvika first met during Bigg Boss 9 and also won the popular dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9. The couple got married on October 12, 2018, and announced their pregnancy in 2024.

