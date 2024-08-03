THROWBACK: Amitabh Bachchan left Chandan Prabhakar teary-eyed on Comedy Nights With Kapil with his prank

Kapil Sharma has never failed to delight the audiences with his rib-tickling comedy acts. Though his shows have transformed over the years, one thing which has remained intact is the level of humor in them. Every episode from Kapil’s shows has evoked thunderous laughter and given innumerable fun-filled moments.

During one of the episodes of the comedian’s first comic talk show Comedy Nights With Kapil, viewers witnessed Amitabh Bachchan gracing the stage. The legendary actor showed his goofy side by playing a prank on one of the popular actors of the show, Chandan Prabhakar.

Amitabh Bachchan pretended to be angry with Chandan Prabhakar

In one of the enthralling episodes from 2014, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani appeared as guests on Comedy Nights With Kapil to promote their movie Bhoothnath Returns. Big B along with host Kapil pulled a prank on Chandan Prabhakar.

Chandan, who was playing Raju on the show, came to Sr. Bachchan with a cup of tea. The actor told Kapil that he had quit consuming tea 10-12 years ago. Kapil and Chandan cracked jokes as part of their skit. While they were doing so, Amitabh abruptly got up from his seat, acted to be upset with Chandan and began walking towards the exit.

Advertisement

Here’s a glimpse from Comedy Nights With Kapil:

Amitabh moved Chandan to tears with his prank

Chandan was stunned at what was happening. He followed the veteran star and asked what went wrong. The actor replied that he would like to leave the show. When Kapil intervened, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he did not like how Chandan talked to him. He stated, “Ajeeb tarike se baat kar rahe mujhe. Woh 'tu tu' kar ke baat kar rahe hai (He is speaking in a rude manner)."

Kapil Sharma commanded Chandan to show respect to the guests. The latter apologized to Amit sir and even went on to touch his feet. After a point, Kapil and Amitabh burst out laughing. Chandan who was almost teary-eyed took a sigh of relief after learning it was just a prank. He shook hands thrice with Amitabh to get over the shock. Amitabh also took a sip from the tea that the comedian had earlier brought for him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan was speechless after Manisha Rani called him ‘Bihar ke jijaji’ on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage