Fashion trends inspired by Hindi TV actresses: Hina Khan to Jennifer Winget, check out trendsetter's styles

Add a touch of glamor with the 7 fashion trends inspired by famous Hindi TV show actresses known for their incredible performances.

In the world of Hindi TV shows, actresses are known not only appreciated for their powerful performances but also for their fashion trends. The impact of these actresses exceeds the TV shows with their fashion statement, which has become an inspiration for many.

From trendy fusion wear to glamorous sarees, TV actresses never leave a chance to captivate the audience’s interest. Fans and fashion enthusiasts always look up to these TV actresses, getting experimental with their style.

1. Hina Khan’s formal look

The actress famous for being Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Hina Khan, brought a stylish twist to her formal look.

A few days back, Hina posted a photo in a classy white formal side slit, tube inner, and a short printer blazer. She paired her white formal with clean side parted hair, statement earrings, and black net gloves, adding sophisticated charm to her look.

Don’t miss out on makeup. The actress looks glamorous in her pink eyeshadow, long lashes, blush, and light lipstick.

Mouni Roy’s glamorous saree

If you think that sarees are boring, take a glimpse of Mouni Roy’s saree look, which makes her look enchanting. The famous Naagin actress slayed her look in a golden saree with a shiny border lace, worn on the sleeveless blouse.

The actress glammed her look with hang earrings, a bracelet, and soft curls. Mouni Roy’s golden eyeshadow, nude lipstick, and smokey eyes also make keeping our eyes off her challenging.

3. Aamna Sharif’s denim dress

If you’re looking for fashion inspiration for your vacation, Aamna Sharif has always gotten your back. She looks classy in her sleeveless denim dress with white bottom flair. Her look with a statement choker, heels, and purse adds a perfect and stunning feminine look to her day out.

4. Shweta Tiwari’s coord set

Popular Kasautii Zindagi Ki actress Shweta Tiwari looks gorgeous in every co-ord set. The actress stepped out all dressed up in a formal co-ord set and paired it gorgeously with golden bracelets, curls, and heels.

The off-white co-ord set perfectly highlights her curves, making her fashion inspiration for all her fans. The actress styled her outfit with dark makeup, making it great for your next formal look.

5. Tejasswi Prakash in sleevless gown

Tejasswi Prakash, known for her role in Naagin 6 and Bigg Boss 15 winner, has graced her screen appearances with stunning fashion statements. The actress keeps her fashion game on point with her sleeveless gown.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash was seen in a sleeveless slit-cut denim gown with a puffy ponytail and hoop earrings. The actress looks graceful in minimal makeup that perfectly highlights her features. She also added a bracelet, earrings, and black heels to make her look more presentable.

6. Shivangi Joshi’s lehenga look

Our favorite Naira and Aradhana, played by Shivangi Joshi, have always left the audience aww-stuck with her stylish appearance. The actress recently shared her photo in an orange lehenga that made her obsessed with her look. The deep-neck blouse and lehenga perfectly highlight her features and curves.

Her lehenga has intricate silver detailings that she paired well with hang earrings, adding a perfect glamorous touch.

7. Jennifer Winget’s classy short dress

Jennifer Winget, the actress known for her roles in shows like Bepannah, Beyhadh, and Saraswatichandra, has always delighted her fans with her stylish appearances.

Jennifer Winget looks red hot in her short cut-out shimmery red dress, which she perfectly complements with shimmery eyes and glossy lips. She added glam to her outfit with high heels and statement jewelry, making her stand out. Also, she styled her short hair with soft curls that kept it out of her face.

Hindi TV actresses introduced us to fashion trends, from sarees to short dresses, that we can try to slay our daily looks in.

In conclusion, you can follow these fashion trends and add a touch of style to your wardrobe. Whether you’re intimate with lehengas or gowns, you can take inspiration from your favorite TV actress, which will not only make you look glamorous but also feel confident.

