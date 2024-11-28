Hina Khan reminds us why she is the QUEEN as actress stuns in bold metallic look; Writes inspiring caption

Hina Khan has long been a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. The actress recently made a striking appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar segment of Bigg Boss 18, donning a stunning metallic blazer dress that exuded power and sophistication. Amidst her battle with stage three breast cancer, she continues to serve statement looks and remind us why she is the ultimate queen.

On November 27, Hina Khan posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot that featured the outfit she wore for Bigg Boss 18 house. The outfit featured a sleek, silver blazer with a shimmering finish, perfectly tailored to highlight her silhouette. The structured shoulders and sharp lapels added a formal yet bold statement. The metallic fabric ensured all eyes were on her as she entered the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Check out Hina Khan’s look here:

Hina paired the blazer with metallic pants of the same fabric. She layered accessories, including a stack of oxidized bangles on one wrist and delicate silver rings. A layered choker necklace complemented the plunging neckline of the blazer, adding a touch of edginess to the ensemble. Her wig with loose waves, styled with soft bangs, framed her face beautifully. The smokey eye makeup and pink lips perfectly tied the look together.

The choice of metallic tones extended to her footwear as well, with Hina opting for strappy silver heels, completing the look with finesse. Besides the outfit, it is tha caption that caught our attention, which reads, “Waqt kaisa bhi ho, do not forget to SHINE!”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, who in June this year revealed her battle with cancer, has become an inspiration for many. Her resilience and strength shine through as she continues to balance her career and treatment. Actress Lataa Saberwal commented on the post, “Real inspiration.” Other fans also showered love and support in the comment section.

