Bigg Boss 18: BB 11’s ‘sherni’ Hina Khan to appear on upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar along with Salman Khan
Popular television actress Hina Khan will appear on Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar along with Salman Khan.
Hina Khan continues to inspire countless individuals as the actress battles stage three breast cancer. As she undergoes treatment, she is also balancing her work and personal life. The actress who was called ‘sherni’ for her stint in Bigg Boss 11 is set to make a comeback on television with Salman Khan’s show again.
Hina Khan, who has made several appearances in previous Bigg Boss seasons, is set to appear this weekend on Weekend Ka Vaar along with host Salman Khan. Fans of the actress and Bigg Boss 18 viewers are excited to see the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 interact with the contestants of the current season and Salman Khan. This will also mark the actress’ comeback on television and reunion with the Bollywood superstar.
Following her stint in Bigg Boss 11, she returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a senior. Owing to her strategic gameplay and strong personality, she earned the titles of ‘Sher Khan’ or ‘Sherni’ from co-contestants and fans.
For the unversed, this is not the first time Hina Khan will make a public appearance despite her health issues. Earlier, she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and also shot for a few projects. Very recently, she was in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. She maintains an active presence on social media and treated her fans and followers to glimpses of her holiday.
Speaking about Hina Khan's stage three breast cancer diagnosis, it was June 2024 when the actress informed her fans and followers about this heartbreaking news on social media. Since then she has been constantly sharing her health updates on social media.
Talking about Bigg Boss 18, last weekend, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna appeared as special guests inside the house. The current Bigg Boss 18 contestants include Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Shrutika Arjun, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, Yamini Malhotra, Sara Khan, Tajinder Bagga, Alice Kaushik, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Kashish Kapoor.
