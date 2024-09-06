Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rivals Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani are soul sisters in 'Parallel Universe': Check out pictures here

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been receiving love from the audiences. The current track revolves around Abhira and Armaan facing issues because of Kaveri creating obstacles in their wedding. Actress Samridhii Shukla, who plays the character of Abhira Sharma in the show, shared a few pictures with onscreen rival Ruhi, played by Garvita Sadhwani, and fans can't keep calm.

Samridhii Shukla took to social media and shared a glimpse of her Himachali look and posted beautiful pictures with Garvita Sadhwani. While their onscreen characters are not fond of each other, the actresses bond pretty well offscreen, and the pictures that Shukla shared are testimony of the same. Garvita replied, mentioning that in a parallel universe, they could be sister goals.

Sharing the stunning pictures on social media, Shukla wrote, "Two beauties, two sisters, one frame."

Take a look at the post shared by Samridhii Shukla from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Garvita Sadhwani who plays the evil Ruhi in the show took to the comment section and posted a cute comment. She wrote, "A parallel universe where #Rubhira are sister goals. @samridhiishuklaofficial LOVEE ITT."

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan reconciled and sorted out their differences. Armaan told her to take a wise decision about signing or not signing the marriage contract that Kaveri made. Abhira gets into a dilemma and decides to not sign the same.

Abhira informs Dadisa about the same but also gets scared thinking about Dadisa withdrawing her guarantee from the loan that Abhira applied. Abhira is depending on the loan for wedding purposes and if Kaveri withdraws the same, she will have to face humiliation from the vendors which will affect her parents as well as the Poddar family's dignity.

