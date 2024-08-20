THROWBACK: When Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul gave record-breaking performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Sana Makbul is basking in the glory of her victory in Bigg Boss OTT 3. But this isn't her first time shining in a reality show. During Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the talented actress wowed everyone with her remarkable performances, especially in one stunt where she received accolades for her record-setting achievement.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Sana Makbul faced a challenging stunt where she was secured to a circular device partially submerged in water. To escape, she needed to use keys. The show's host, Rohit Shetty, highlighted the difficulty of the stunt, mentioning that many contestants often choose to back out.

However, Sana Makbul gave an exceptional performance in the stunt and completed it in merely 36 seconds which left everyone including Rohit, stunned.

Take a look at a glimpse from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo:

The same stunt was performed by Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh. While Singh aborted the difficult stunt, Rahul managed to complete the stunt but took a long time. He completed the stunt in 5 minutes and 55 seconds. Sana Makbul won the stunt by a massive margin by finishing the stunt in 36 seconds.

Rohit Shetty further announced that Sana Makbul has broken all previous records and set a new record for completing that particular stunt in such a short period.

Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had many popular contestants including Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Anushka Sen among others. Arjun Bijlani won the season.

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Sana Makbul received a lot of fame and participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 wherein she emerged as a winner against her best friend from the show Naezy.

Sana had an exciting journey in the show and she made great bonds with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Naezy and Shivani Kumari. She had major tiffs with Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Sai Ketan Rao.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul says she is open to working with Ranvir Shorey