Puru Chibber, known for his role in Udne Ki Aasha, and his wife Roshni have announced they are expecting their first child. The couple, who married 5 years ago, took to social media to share their exciting news, bringing joy to the fans. The couple shared a heartwarming video to announce Roshni's pregnancy.

The Udne Ki Aasha actor took to Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of himself and Roshni with a heartfelt caption.

In the video, the couple can be seen sitting in the garden, reading newspapers. Puru's paper has a cover headline that reads, ‘Baby Coming Soon,’ while Roshni's paper says, ‘Welcome Little One.’ The couple is matching in black outfits.

Accompanying the post with the caption, he wrote, “आने वाली ताज़ा ख़बर English main #babyonboard. (Upcoming fresh news in English; #babyonboard.)”

As soon as the Pavitra Rishta actor uploaded the video on social media, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Kanwar Dhillon, Aditi Sharma Neha Harsora, and more reacted and commented on it. Ankita congratulated the couple. Aditi commented, “Awwww congratulations guys. this is adorable.” Kanwar congratulated, “Areeyy!! Congrats guys..God bless you both. @puruchibber @roshni_banthia.”

Fans flooded the comment section with love and happiness for the couple. A fan wrote, “Can’t wait for little Sagittarius Chhibby baby.” Another fan commented, “Welcome to sleepless nights club.”

Puru Chibber, known for his roles as Hameer Rizvi in Yash Raj Films' crime drama Khotey Sikkey and Sachin Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta, has made significant contributions to both television and film. His TV credits include Khotey Sikkey, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Beintehaa, Reporters, Naamkarann, and Udne Ki Aasha. In film, he has appeared in Band Baaja Baaraat and Bhoomi.

On the personal front, Puru Chibber tied the knot with his girlfriend Roshni Banthia, in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The couple married on March 10, 2019, in an intimate wedding ceremony. On the work front, he is portraying the role of Tejas in the TV series Udne Ki Aasha.

