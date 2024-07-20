WATCH: Hina Khan courageously engages in intense workout, serving as inspiration for many; fans praise her strength

Hina Khan regularly updates her social media followers on her journey battling stage three breast cancer. Whether flaunting her new pixie cut or expressing gratitude towards her mother, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star remains highly engaged on Instagram.

In a recent post, she shared a video from her workout session, showcasing her strength and resilience, which resonated with her fans. Along with the video, Hina wrote an inspiring message outlining her commitment to healing, one step at a time.

Hina Khan engages in intense workout

The latest clip shared by Hina Khan shows her engaged in an intense exercise. She is seen practicing punching with leg techniques along with her trainer. Her strength and muscle power make her look incredible. Captioning the video, she wrote, "Will it to win it, one step at a time..Doing what I promised myself.. yes .. just as I said you can find Good Days and make the most of it, even if they are few.."

The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up added, "This journey should be remembered for what I made off it .. not the other way around.. Thank you Allah for giving me this strength.. I pray for your continuous support and healing. With all due respect to everyone who’s battling similar fights more or less.. the idea is to know yourself, find your own way and listen to your body."

Have a look at her post here:

Advertisement

Fans' react to Hina Khan's inspiring video

After Hina Khan shared the video, the comment section brimmed with fans' reactions. Many people wished for her to recover and praised her for fighting the battle courageously. One of her admirers wrote, "You gonna rock in this battle sherkhan @realhinakhan your fans are always there to support you , you just focus on this tough battle and come out with flying colours."

Another admirer expressed, "Thats the spirit my girl." Further, celebs like Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Juhi Parmar, and Stebin Ben, also reacted.

Undeniably, the Shinda Shinda No Papa actor's journey has not only garnered immense support from her fans but served as a beacon of hope and resilience for many.

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery!