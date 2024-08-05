Hum Dono PROMO: Wafa doubts her father and Shehrooz after Asad goes missing; Did he run away to avoid marriage? Find out

Pakistani dramas have been growing popular in India. While a few cult classic shows already live in hearts rent-free, some of the latest serials are engaging, too. One such Pakistani drama is Hum Dono. Exploring the themes of differing social standings and class differences, it promises a riveting love story. Only recently, the makers have released a new promo teasing a huge twist in the plot.

According to the promo, Asad goes missing. Wafa confronts her father and Shehrooz about the same and asks them, "Asad kahan hai? (Where is Asad?)." Shehrooz says, "Marr gaya hai woh (He died)." Thinking that they might have done something wrong to him, Wafa explains, "Jo mujhe dikh raha hai, main wahi samjh rahi hun (I'm understanding what I am observing)." Her father reacts angrily and asserts that she is watching the ongoing scenario wrongfully.

On the other hand, Asad's mother has an emotional breakdown hearing about him and doesn't believe anything. To find Asad, Wafa and his other acquaintances step out and begin searching the streets but fail. Despite constant efforts, she is unable to seek any information about him. Meanwhile, the promo shows Asad tied to a chair and lying on the ground.

The promo is posted with the caption, "Watch The Third Episode Of #HumDono Tomorrow At 8:00 PM Only On #HUMTV"

Have a look at the promo here:

For those unaware, Hum Dono premiered on July 23, 2024. Written by the acclaimed writer Bee Gul, the drama revolves around the lives of Asad and Wafa, played by Azaan Sami Khan and Kinza Hashmi, respectively. They belong to different strata of society. While Wafa hails from a wealthy family, Asad faces financial challenges and economic hardships.

Helmed by Syed Abis Raza, the stark contrasts in their socioeconomic backgrounds is one of the core concepts of Hum Dono. The other actors portraying pivotal roles in the drama are Nauman Ijaz, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, Babar Ali, Rabia Kulsoom, and Humaira Bano. Undeniably, Hum Dono is a blend of romance, struggle, and social commentary.

