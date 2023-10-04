'I don't have time for f**kbois': What made Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar say this? Watch EXCLUSIVE Video

Popular actress Jiya Shankar has been all over the news ever since she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Her genuine and unfiltered personality got immense love from the viewers. Jiya had a long journey in the show and she got evicted after reaching top 6. Post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the actress has been vocal about her opinions on social media and fans often see her putting her thoughts forward on her Twitter (now X) handle. For those who don't know, just recently Jiya Shankar reshared a post on her Twitter (now X) handle and captioned it saying, "got no time for f**kbois'.

Jiya Shankar reacts to her statement about f**kbois

Now, while exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Jiya Shankar was asked what made her write this statement. Commenting on the same, Jiya shared, "Yes, because it is what it is. Now, I don't think that I want someone. I believe in old-school love. I want that and if I can't have that then I don't have time for f**kbois. It is what it is. I think now this generation is so much into 'Not this, next, not this, next. I don't know what is going on also nobody wants a committed relationship. They don't believe in love just because they got their heart broken once. So what? (laughs)."

Watch Jiya Shankar's full interview here-

The Pishachini fame Jiya Shankar continued, "I think love is the most beautiful thing on this planet. There's nothing above love. It is magical. It is the best feeling ever. When you are in love, when you experience love, I think you just get that feeling that 'I have everything in my life now'. You feel content, you feel like the happiest person on the planet. Why would you not want to be in love? Just because you are afraid of getting hurt. Even after that, you're going to grow as a person. What are you afraid of? Why?"

Jiya added, "I have been hurt. I think everybody must have gone through that one relationship that completely broke them. Even in this room if I ask everyone. Everyone must have gone through a breakup, a horrible one. So what? Move on. Because life goes on and in the end, there might be someone out there who truly deserves the love you have to give. The love that I have in me. I would love to give it to someone who deserves it. So I will save it, so it is not for f**kbois."

Jiya Shankar talks about receiving hate

When asked about dealing with hate from netizens and Abhishek Malhan's fans, Jiya replied, "I never experienced all this hate and people are hating on me for stupid things. It's not even related to me. It's related to Abhishek because I'm friends with Abhishek. 'Why is she friends with Abhishek? When Abhishek is not even giving her importance. She's so desperate, she's running behind Abhishek." Jiya further explained how she would never run behind a man for love and shared how she is capable enough to take care of everything by herself.

Speaking about her professional life, Jiya Shankar rose to fame after playing the lead in Kaatelal & Sons. She then gained more popularity after playing the lead role in Pishachini. The actress also starred opposite Riteish Deshmukh in Marathi film titled Ved.

