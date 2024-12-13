'I love you endlessly': Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami credits actor for being her anchor as they celebrate 21 years of togetherness

Arjun Bijlani, a popular television actor known for his impeccable style and acting prowess, has always been vocal about his wife, Neha Swami, being his constant support. Their real-life chemistry is evident through their social media posts, and the dup never shy away from expressing admiration for each other on public platforms. They recently celebrated 21 years of laughter, togetherness, and love.

Marking the special occasion, Neha poured her heart out in a beautifully written note for her actor husband, expressing love and gratitude. Reflecting on the journey they have shared together, she recalled the challenges they had faced, as well as the countless cherished memories that have filled their lives with joy. She highlighted how Arjun's strength, support, and kindness have been her anchor during the storms of life.

Neha wrote, "Arjun, It’s been 21 incredible years, and I still love you more with each passing day. From the moment we started this journey together, you’ve been my partner, my best friend, and my greatest blessing. We’ve shared laughter, faced challenges, and built a life filled with love and memories that I treasure deeply. Through it all, your kindness, strength, and unwavering support have been my anchor."

She added, "Here’s to us, to the love that keeps growing, and to the many more years ahead. I love you endlessly—21 years and counting! Forever yours."

Take a look at the post here:

For the uninitiated, Arjun and Neha dated for years before getting married in 2013. They're proud parents to their son Ayaan. The milestone of them celebrating 21 years of togetherness is just beautiful and heartwarming.

On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani is a household name owing to his impressive performances in shows like Naagin, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and others. Most recently, he was seen as a contestant on the cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs.

