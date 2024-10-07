Bigg Boss 18: Laughter Chefs celebs Bharti Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani and more to be seen on Salman Khan's show?

A piece of exciting news for all Laughter Chefs and Bigg Boss 18 fans is here! Salman Khan hosted the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 18, begun on October 6. The show has already grabbed eyeballs due to its interesting celeb participants. Now, the stardom is all set to rise in the upcoming weekend as Laughter Chefs celebrities will grace Bigg Boss 18.

Laughter Chefs, the most loved and widely appreciated reality show, has few celebrities as contestants. According to Tellychakkar's report, these celeb contestants will be seen on Bigg Boss 18 on October 13, weekend ka vaar episode. These celebrities will probably be on stage with Salman Khan. It is not yet revealed whether they will enter Bigg Boss 18 house

For the uninformed, Laughter Chefs features Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. Also, host Bharti Singh will maintain the tradition of appearing on Bigg Boss and will also grace this time.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, it began on October 6 with 18 contestants stepping inside the lavish Bigg Boss house. To add a dose of unexpected entertainment, this time a donkey named Gadhraj will also be a contestant on Bigg Boss 18. Yes, you read that right! Gadhraj will equally be a part of the controversial show and stay with the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house.

Not only this, the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw many unexpected moments which has left fans excited. Two contestants, Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik were declared as top 2 finalists of the show in the first episode itself. However, it will be interesting to see how their co-contestants react to this news and how Alice and Vivian maintain their spots.

Bigg Boss 18 airs every day on Colors TV and can be watched on Jio Cinema.

