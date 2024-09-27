Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shabir Ahluwalia to Arjun Bijlani; Here are all past winners of Rohit Shetty's show ahead of this season's finale

Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi has a massive fanbase. Spine-chilling stunts, unexpected activities, tough competition, and grueling performances have hooked the audiences to the show for several years now. Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is on air, and the grand finale episode is just a day away. The show will soon have its 14th winner, who has conquered all stunts like a daredevil and emerged as the winner.

Ahead of the much-anticipated moment, let's look at all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi from Season 1 to Season 13.

Nethra Raghuraman:

Led by Bollywood Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 aired from July 21, 2008 to August 14, 2008 and was shot in South Africa. Contestant Nethra Raghuraman, a model-actress by profession, emerged as the winner of the first season of the stunt-based reality show.

Anushka Manchanda:

Singer Anushka Manchanda had lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Hosted by Akshay Kumar, the popular show aired from September 7, 2009 to October 1, 2009. The second season was also shot in South Africa.

Shabir Ahluwalia:

For the third season, actress Priyanka Chopra stepped in as the host of the stunt-dedicated reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3 was shot in Brazil and aired from September 6, 2010, to September 30, 2010. Popular Television star Shabir Ahluwalia became the winner of this season.

Aarti Chabria:

Akshay Kumar returned as a host of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4. The 4th season aired from June 3, 2011, to July 23, 2011, and actress Aarti Chabria emerged as the winner of the stunt-based reality show.

Advertisement

Rajneesh Duggal:

It was Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 5 when daredevil host Rohit Shetty stepped in to host the popular reality show. The fifth season aired from March 22, 2014 to May 25, 2014. Among many other talented and brave hearts, Rajneesh Duggal emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Aashish Chaudhary:

Led by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6 aired from February 7, 2015, to April 12, 2015. Popular actor Aashish Chaudhary won the sixth season of the stunt-based reality show.

Sidharth Shukla:

Arjun Kapoor had stepped in to host a reality show for the first time when he hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7. In this season, late actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. The 7th season aired from January 30, 2016 to April 3, 2016.

Shantanu Maheshwari:

For the 8th season, filmmaker Rohit Shetty returned to this popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Popular actor Shantanu Maheshwari lifted the trophy of this season after conquering all the stunts. The 8th season aired from July 22, 2017, to September 30, 2017.

Advertisement

Punit Pathak:

Popular choreographer turned actor Punit Pathak had triumphed Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 aired from January 5, 2019, to March 10, 2019.

Karishma Tanna:

Renowned actress Karishma Tanna showed her daredevil side by battling all the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Led by Rohit Shetty, the 10th season of this most loved reality show aired from February 22, 2020, to July 26, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the shoot of the show was halted midway and resumed later after the lockdown lifted.

Arjun Bijlani:

Another talented star Arjun Bijlani, proved to be one of the brave hearts as he emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Led by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 aired from July 17, 2021, to September 26, 2021.

Tushar Kalia:

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The 12th season aired from July 2, 2022, to October 14, 2022.

Dino James:

The previous season of this stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty aired from July 15, 2023, to October 14, 2023. Dino James emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, led by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 27, 2024. The top 5 finalists of the stunt-based reality show are Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Karanveer Mehra, Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani.

In the grand finale episode, Jigra actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will also be seen as special guests on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The grand finale episode is scheduled to happen on September 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday). The episode will air at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Jigra actors Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina assign DIFFICULT stunt to Rohit Shetty and it's related to Shalin Bhanot