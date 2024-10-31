Happy Birthday Arjun Bijlani: Shilpa Shetty sends him ‘big hug’ while Laughter Chefs’ Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni and Reem Sameer attend his bash
It's actor Arjun Bijlani's birthday today! His friends Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Reem Sameer, Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, and others attended the birthday party.
Actor Arjun Bijlani turns a year older today! The actor is celebrating a Diwali special birthday, surrounded by his closest friends and family. His celebrity friends who attended the birthday- Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, and Rahul Vaidya, among others shared glimpses of his birthday celebrations on social media and penned lovely wishes.
Arjun Bijlani’s birthday saw a small reunion for the Laughter Chefs gang, with his neighbor and close friend Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Reem Sameer present. Rahul Vaidya uploaded a picture with them and wrote, “Jisne Laughter Chefs nahi dekhi, wo admi hain C,” with his recent track Jisne daaru nahi pi in the background.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were not present for the celebrations, but she penned a birthday note for him. "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays. Grateful for your friendship every day. Here's to a year as amazing as you are," shared the Pavitra Rishta actress along with a picture with the birthday boy.
Check out Arjun Bijlanii’s birthday wishes below:
Aly Goni was at the party with his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin. Nia uploaded a picture with them and wrote, "Rebonding.” The Suhagan Chudail actress also uploaded a clip of Bijlani cutting his birthday cake with his son and wrote, “Sabse pagal dost ka birthday hain.”
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shares a close bond with her India’s Got Talent host, Arjun Bijlani. On his birthday, she uploaded a picture with him and wrote, “May this year bring you everything you wish for and more. May you continue to shine brighter with each passing year. Big hug.”
Mouni Roy, another close friend of Bijlani was also at the birthday party. She also penned a long birthday note for her Arjuna, which reads, “Happiest Birthday my dearest Arjuna. May you always be blessed with the best. May God fulfill all your dreams & desires. May you always be happy. Healthy & peaceful. Lots & lots of love always. Cheers to always being our mad selves.”
Here's Mouni Roy's wish for Bijlani:
Pinkvilla wishes Arjun Bijlani happy birthday!
ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani shares anecdote about Sushant Singh Rajput; reveals he treasures THIS thing of the late actor