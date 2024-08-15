Independence Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Sumeet Raghavan remembers bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of freedom fighters

Independence Day is a celebration of the true essence of freedom. On this special occasion, people recall the undying efforts of those brave freedom fighters who fought for the country until their last breaths to ensure that future generations are free from British rule. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Wagle Ki Duniya actor Sumeet Raghavan spoke at length about the special day.

Sumeet Raghavan who plays the character of Rajesh in Wagle ki Duniya said, "On this Independence Day, I humbly express my deepest gratitude to our courageous soldiers who are the true protectors of our freedom. Their bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment are the reasons why our national flag flies high with pride. They stand on the frontlines, facing immense challenges, so that we can enjoy the peace and security of our nation."

Take a look at Sumeet Raghavan's recent scene from Wagle Ki Duniya here:

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor further added, "As we celebrate the freedom that we cherish today, let's take a moment to honor these brave men and women who put their lives on the line for us. Their dedication ensures that every morning we wake up in a country that is free and safe. They remind us that freedom is not just a right, but a gift that is earned through hard work and sacrifice."

Sharing a message to the viewers on the 78th Independence Day, Sumeet said, "On this special day, let’s remember their contributions and keep them in our thoughts. Their spirit of service inspires us all to be better citizens and to appreciate the liberties we enjoy. Jai Hind!"

Sumeet Raghavan has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and has made a mark in television as well as in Bollywood. His prominent work in the industry includes projects like Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Kyunki Mai Jhoot Nahi Bolta, My Name Is Khan and Holiday among others.

