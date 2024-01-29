EXCLUSIVE: 'Show touches essential values like family:' Sumeet Raghavan as Wagle Ki Duniya completes 3 years

Watching daily soaps and reality shows can be fun, but it is even more entertaining for viewers when they come across sitcoms. The Indian audience has given impressive responses to several sitcoms, and one of them is Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. With Sumeet Raghavan being the backbone, the show stands out as a shining testament to the channel's dedication to engaging narratives.

Interestingly, the show completes its three-year journey and continues to highlight the importance of delivering valuable content. Throughout the years, Wagle Ki Duniya has turned out to be one of the most lovable shows for many viewers. Marking the commendable three-year journey of the show, actor Sumeet Raghavan exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla.

Sumeet Raghavan on the longevity of Wagle Ki Duniya

When asked about what differentiates Wagle Ki Duniya from other shows, Sumeet Raghavan said, "The success of the original Wagle Ki Duniya has played a role in the new version's popularity. Having the original Wagles involved in Wagle Ki Duniya 2.0, along with characters like Anjan ji and Bharati Mausi, has definitely contributed to the show's success."

Highlighting another aspect that has led to the show's ongoing, the actor added, "Another key factor is the stories and issues we tackle in the episodes. We're almost at 900 episodes, and completing three years is a significant achievement in today's TV landscape. We've maintained good TRPs, and we're aiming to surpass some benchmarks. The audience seems to like the content we're producing. We're planning to bring in more interesting topics that we're confident the audience will enjoy."

Throwing light on the root concept of Wagle Ki Duniya, Sumeet said, "The show touches on essential values like family, the significance of grandparents, uncles, and aunts, and the importance of neighbors. Even in modern flats, where everyone has their own space, there are still communities where people are open and connected. It reflects core Indian values, emphasizing the importance of relationships. Overall, it's a well-crafted show that resonates well with the audience."

For the uninitiated, Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey started airing in 2021 on Sony SAB. Serving as a sequel to DoorDarshan's Wagle Ki Duniya, it is based on characters created by acclaimed cartoonist R. K. Laxman. The show captures the essence of the common man's struggles and joys.

Speaking of the cast, besides Sumeet Raghavan, it stars Pariva Pranati, Bharati Achrekar, Anjan Srivastav, Sheehan Kapahi, and Chinmayee Salvi.

