Indian Idol 12 fame Mohd Danish blessed with baby boy; new dad pens 'isse bada koi ahsaas nhi'

Indian Idol 12's finalist Mohd Danish is on cloud nine. The singer has embraced parenthood for the first time and has welcomed a baby boy. Danish, who got married in 2023, took to social media to share the good news of the arrival of his little bundle of joy and also dropped a few glimpses of his little munchkin.

Mohd Danish was last seen as a mentor in Superstar Singer 3, and now, the soulful singer has become a father. He took to social media and expressed the beautiful feeling of the addition of the newest member of his family. Sharing adorable pics with his baby, Danish wrote, "Khuda ka shukr hai , isse bada koi ahsaas nhi. Thank you for your blessings."

Take a look at Mohd Danish's special post with his baby here:

Mohd Danish appeared in the second season of The Voice. However, he got fame with his stint in Indian Idol 12. The season was quite successful, and almost all the contestants tasted fame with the show. Danish reached the finale and secured the fourth position. Pawandeep Ranjan won the season.

Talking about Mohd Danish's personal life, he is married to Farheen Afridi, Shadab Afridi. The duo got married in an arranged set-up on April 27, 2024. The ceremony was attended by celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Rakhi Sawant, Palak Muchhal, and Javed Ali among others.

In an interview with ETimes, Mohd Danish revealed that after marriage, he continued to stay with his parents along with his wife Farheen despite having five flats in Mumbai.

As Danish shared the snaps of his newborn baby and announced the news, fans and friends from the industry started to pour in good wishes for the singer in the comments section.

Pinkvilla wishes Mohd Danish the heartiest congratulations!

