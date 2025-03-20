Indian Idol 15 PROMO: Karan Johar to appear in semi-finale; check FULL LIST of top 8 contestants

Indian Idol, the iconic singing reality show, has been a fan's favorite and most-watched show on Indian Television. The popular singing reality show has hooked the audience for more than a decade now and continues to do so. At present, Indian Idol 15 is currently on air, and the hit reality show is slowly edging towards its grand finale. Soon, the semi-finale episode of Indian Idol 15 will air, and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen as a special guest.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Indian Idol 15 on their official Instagram page. In this promo, Karan Johar makes a spectacular entry on the stage. He says, "Yeh voh manch hai joh sangeet ko paida karta hai (This show gives birth to music)." It is then seen that contestant Priyangshu Dutta sings Kesariya from Brahmastra.

Judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah were seen cheering him. Karan says, "Winner ek hi hai lekin hunar anek hai (Winner is only one, but the talents are many)." It is then seen that the top 8 contestants are standing on the stage of the show. As per the format, a few contestants' journey on the show will come to an end before the grand finale episode.

Watch Indian Idol 15 promo here-

List of top 8 contestants of Indian Idol 15 are:

Sneha Shankar Anirudh Suwaram Myscmme Basu Priyangshu Dutta Chaitanya Devadhe Mauli Manasi Ghosh Subhajit Chakraborty Ragini Shinde

After a journey of more than 5 months, these 8 contestants have managed to reach the semi-finale of Indian Idol 15. Owing to their talent, these eight have managed to impress the renowned judges on the panel.

Judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, Indian Idol Season 15 premiered on October 26, 2025, and has hooked audiences since then. The show offers a stage for aspiring singers to polish their talent and make big in the music industry.