Did You Know Akshay Kumar starts talking in Punjabi during negotiations with Karan Johar? Here's why

Karan Johar is known for his outspoken nature and never shies away from sharing his thoughts. At the recent trailer launch of Akaal, Dharma Productions' debut Punjabi film, he shared an interesting anecdote about Akshay Kumar. According to the filmmaker, the actor deliberately switches to Punjabi while discussing deals with him, ensuring that those around them remain unaware of the conversation.

According to News18, Karan Johar shared a humorous incident about Akshay Kumar’s negotiation tactics. He revealed, “Even today, when Apoorva Mehta is the main negotiator and Akshay Kumar doesn’t want Apoorva to know what he wants to say, he talks to me in Punjabi.”

KJo also reminisced about his early days in the industry, noting that Bollywood was once dominated by Punjabi filmmakers and producers. He noted that on sets led by industry legends like Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra, and J. Om Prakash, Punjabi was the dominant language, with heroes often being Punjabi and heroines typically from South India, almost a set formula.

The filmmaker also shared a personal anecdote about his upbringing, mentioning how his father Yash Johar would start the day conversing with distributors in Punjabi. While Karan was fluent in the language, he humorously admitted that his real challenge came when his mother woke up and switched to Sindhi, leaving him momentarily bewildered.

For the unversed, Akaal is slated for a theatrical release on April 10 in both Hindi and Punjabi. This film marks a major step for Dharma Productions as it ventures into regional cinema, broadening its creative reach.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of highly anticipated films ahead. He is set to return in Jolly LLB 3, reprising his role in the popular courtroom drama franchise. Fans can also look forward to Housefull 5, promising another dose of comedy and chaos.

Additionally, he will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, a new installment in the Welcome series, and Hera Pheri 3, continuing the iconic comedy franchise. Akshay is also working on Bhooth Bangla, adding a horror-comedy to his diverse filmography. Apart from these, he is set to star in an upcoming film based on C. Sankaran Nair, alongside Ananya Panday.