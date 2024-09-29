India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor tells Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal her Hindi is improving thanks to THIS person; Watch

India's Best Dancer Season 4 is garnering a lot of fame because of judge Karisma Kapoor. The actress revealed to newly married couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal about the person who has helped her improve her Hindi vocabulary. For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer are the special guests on the show.

Karisma Kapoor tells Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, "Sonakshi Zaheer mera joh Hindi ka vocabulary hai woh bahut badh raha hai ess manch pe. Thanks to Terence. (Sonakshi and Zaheer, my Hindi vocabulary is increasing due to Terence.) Looking at him she says, "Maine yaha likha hai vridh. Eska kya matlab hai budhapa? (I have written here the word old. It means old age right?)

Terence Lewis replies by saying, "Vridh dampati kehte hai. Vridh sab jante hai. Vridh aashram sab jante hai. (Old husband and wife. Everyone knows the meaning of oldage, oldage homes.) Karisma then adds, "Thank you Terence for sharing two new words with me."

The makers posted the video with a caption that read, "Terence ne KK ko hindi ke do naye shabd sikhaye! Dekhiye India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Jashn-E-Ishq, aaj raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Earlier, the makers of the Sony TV show released a promo showing the audiences what they were expected to see from India's Best Dancer Season 4. In the clip, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen gracing the show sets and performing a romantic dance. After the same, the contestant is seen delivering an emotional dance performance, about the relationship of a mom and a daughter. It also includes a bidaai scene.

Advertisement

The Dabangg actress remembered her bidaai and became very emotional seeing the bidaai scene. She said, "Bohot hi khoobsurat performance tha (It was a beautiful performance)." The caption of this promo was, "Har step mein dikhega Ishq ka rang, Ishani ki emotional performance ke sang!"

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal- the pair dated for 7 years before marrying on June 23, 2024, in a private ceremony at Sona's home. Their wedding reception included many A-listers from the Bollywood industry and it was a gala union of the pair. The couple always kept their personal life away from the media glare. Their fans could not sense for the longest time, that the duo was in a steady relationship.

Speaking of India's Best Dancer 4, Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur are the judges of the show that aired on July 13 and you can watch it every weekend at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi RECREATE Lolo's ICONIC song with Govinda, Sanjay Dutt; Can you guess?