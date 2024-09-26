India's Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Newly married Sonakshi Sinha gets emotional seeing 'bidaai' sequence in a performance; says THIS

India's Best Dancer Season 4 has been one of the popular dance reality shows which is judged by beloved actress Karisma Kapoor and respected choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. This week, newly married couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were seen as special guests on the show. During this, the actress will get emotional seeing a performance.

Sony TV dropped a new promo, offering the audience a glimpse of the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 4. In this promo, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal can be seen gracing the show and delivering a romantic performance. After this, contestant Ishani delivers an emotional performance where the scene depicting a mother and daughter's emotion is shown as the performance includes bidaai sequence.

Seeing this performance, newly married Sonakshi Sinha gets extremely emotional remembering her bidaai and said, "Bohot hi khoobsurat performance tha (It was a beautiful performance)."

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 Promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Har step mein dikhega Ishq ka rang, Ishani ki emotional performance ke sang!"

While the emotional rush will be high on India's Best Dancer Season 4 upcoming episode, love will be in the air for the special guests. In another promo, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be seen making hearts melt with their romantic dance on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's song Janam Janam. This performance wows everyone including the contestants and judges.

Decked up in gorgeous red anarkali, Sonakshi exuded charm of a newly married bride. On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal also looked handsome in red kurta and white pajama.

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 Promo here-

Speaking about the popular celeb duo, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the wedding knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding reception was graced by A-listers of the Bollywood industry and was a gala celebration of their union.

With Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur joining the judges’ panel, India's Best Dancer Season 4 will premiered on July 13 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM.

