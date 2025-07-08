7 Ektaa Kapoor shows that went off air due to low TRPs: Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye to Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Ektaa Kapoor has been a transformative force in Indian television, consistently producing hit shows that have left a lasting legacy. She has introduced new talent who gained popularity through her daily soap operas. Many of her shows have enjoyed long runs, becoming a staple in the audience's routine. However, there are a few shows of hers that did not perform as well as anticipated, even with a talented cast and engaging storylines.

Here are 7 Ektaa Kapoor shows that went off air due to low TRPs

1- Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye

Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye remains one of the known shows of Television as it featured Sonali Bendre as the lead actress. The show starred Sonali as Shobha and Apurva Agnihotri as Vikram. The journey revolves around Shobha, who gets cheated by her husband and then embarks on a new journey of self-discovery.

Vikram inspires her to build an identity. This show aired on Life OK. Despite a progressive storyline and fresh pairing, the show went off air within 5 months. It aired on October 7, 2014 and went off air on March 6, 2015.

2- Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Starring Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil was one of those shows which resonated with the audience when it premiered on November 7, 2016. It was also shot in many locations outside India. It aired on Star Plus. Considering the popularity of the lead actors, the show was expected to have a long run. However, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil ended within a year. The last episode aired on June 30, 2017.

3- Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum starred Karan Kundrra and Saanvi Talwar in lead roles. In this show, Karan played Rahul, a rockstar son of a famous musician, who is also a singer, falls in love with a simple girl, Manvi (played by Saanvi). The show premiered on &TV on October 26, 2015.

It used to air from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM. However, this Ektaa Kapoor-produced musical drama went off air in just 10 months as the TRPs were too low. The show concluded on August 24, 2016.

4- Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do

Another Ektaa Kapoor show that didn't last too long, like her other shows. Despite having a star-studded cast like Mona Singh and Mohammed Iqbal Khan, the show went off within 4 months. It aired from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. However, due to low ratings, it was taken down. The show premiered on October 20, 2015, and the final episode aired on January 29, 2016.

5- Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan

Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan was a show based on a friendship and love triangle. It showcases the journey of three friends who come from different cultural backgrounds, and the plot then takes a turn into a love triangle.

The show starred Shritama Mukherjee, Gautam Gupta, and Vibhav Roy in lead roles. It aired on Star Plus. The new story did not resonate with the fans. Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan aired on September 28, 2005 and went off air within 4 months on January 2, 2016.

6- Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai

Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai featured Sumana Das and Aman Verma as leads. The show aired on Sony TV. It premiered on October 6, 2009, and went off air within 4 months. The last episode premiered on February 24, 2010. The story of the show revolves around the journey of 3 sisters who struggle to achieve their goals.

7- Daayan

Daayan, a supernatural fictional drama, starred Tina Dutta and Mohit Malhotra in lead roles. This show aired on &TV, and the first episode went live on December 15, 2018. Daayan failed to impress the audience with its storyline and went off air within 7 months. The last episode aired on July 28, 2019.

