Siddharth Nigam, best known for his popular role in Aladdin- Naam to Suna Hoga, celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday, September 13. His former co-stars, Reem Shaikh, Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur were among the well-wishers, offering the young star love and blessings.

Reem Shaikh shared a series of adorable pictures with Siddharth Nigam on her Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note. In the photos, the two look charming as they pose together. Reem and Siddharth, who have been childhood friends, worked together on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Jaate nahi kahin rishte purane. (Old relationships never fade away) Sidd... I’ve known you long enough to say this ..Tu heera hai heera! (You are a gem!) Happy birthday pyaare larke … stay happy and healthy always.”

The post quickly caught Siddharth's attention, and he commented, "Ayeeeee, thank you so much, Reem! That one line in the caption made me emotional. Thanks for the wish and for surprising me."

Anushka Sen also took to her Instagram story to wish Siddharth, posting a heartfelt message along with a picture. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Siddy! Wish you the best year ahead. All the best for everything! Cheers to our friendship. Here’s to more cafes and lunches.”

Ashnoor Kaur also joined the celebrations, sharing fun-filled photos on Instagram where Siddharth and his brother had cake smeared on their faces. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday Nigam Bois!” Siddharth sported an off-white shirt while Ashnoor wore a stylish black top with flared white pants.

Siddharth Nigam has built a massive fan base through his roles in Dhoom 3, Aladdin, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Chandra Nandini. The actor has captivated audiences with his acting and impressive dancing skills, which were showcased on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The actor has also worked in movies like Dhoom 3, Munna Michael and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Nigam grew up in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He has an older brother, Abhishek Nigam, who is also an actor.

