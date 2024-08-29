Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda shares excitement on Pranali Rathod's new show Durga; 'It's worth all...'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's previous lead actress Pranali Rathod is all set for her new show on Colors titled Durga. The show features Aashay Mishra and Indira Krishnan in prominent roles. As the promo of the show released yesterday (August 28, 2024), the actress shared the same on her social media account. Her co-star from her previous show Harshad Chopda took to the comment section and posted a cute message.

Durga was in the pipeline for a long time, and thus as the show's promo was released, Harshad Chopda wrote, "Finallllyyyyyyy and it’s worth all the wait. Way to go. Yeyeyeyeeeee." As Chopda shared his excitement about Rathod's new show, Pranali replied to him and wrote, "I KNOW!!! THANK YOU."

Take a look at Harshad Chopda's comment on Pranali Rtahod's new show's promo here:

Talking about Durga, the show revolves around the love story of childhood sweethearts Durga and Anurag. Anurag's family adopts Durga from a village. She shares her childhood days with Anurag and when they grow up, they fall in love. However, society will create an obstacle in the love story because of class disparity.

The show's story will navigate between the societal norms and the love shared between the lead couple.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry was loved immensely in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Akshara and Abhimanyu. The fans fondly called them #AbhiRa. Their offscreen camaraderie was also appreciated and people called them #HarShali. As the makers of the show introduced a generation leap in the show, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod exited from the show. At the same time, fans revolted at the unfavorable end of their love story.

Pranali Rathod has been a part of shows like Barrister Babu, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Chopda has many popular shows like Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Soubhagyavati Bhav among others to his credit.

