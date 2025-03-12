Jannat Zubair drops cryptic note amid breakup rumors with alleged boyfriend Faisal Shaikh; fans REACT

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh, the alleged lovebirds, have speculatively parted ways. Yes, after reportedly dating for a few years, the rumored couple of the industry is no longer together. The reports of their breakup emerged after Faisal Shaikh and Jannat both unfollowed each other on Instagram. While this news came as a shock to their huge fanbase, Jannat's new cryptic note now confirms that they might no longer be together.

After rumors of their breakup started circulating, Jannat Zubair shared a cryptic note on her Instagram handle. She shared a series of photos clicked at a scenic destination, probably at a grand hotel. In the snaps, Jannat was seen dressed in a casual outfit and adorned a white shawl over it.

However, it was the caption of the post that left fans heartbroken as they believed the message indirectly hinted at the end of their relationship. Sharing the snaps, the actress wrote, "Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at the post here-

After the post was shared, Aly Goni commented and called Jannat "Pyaari." Uorfi wrote, "What a cutie." However, FaiNat (fans of Jannat and Faisal) were quite heartbroken after seeing the note. One user wrote, "Kabhi socha nahi tha ye din bhi aayega but hamare ideal ne hi hame thor diya," and another commented, "Unexpected".

While many fans were sad, a few even showed support to Jannat. One user wrote, "We're always there for uh no matter what we love you Jannat and we always have backkk."

For the uninformed, rumors of Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh's dating began in 2020 after the two appeared in multiple videos online. Their reels received immense love from fans, and both became household names. Fans shipped 'FaiNat' on social media and adored the rumored lovebirds.

While Jannat and Faisal never admitted to being in a relationship, their fans believed that they were dating. Amid the news of their breakup rumors, both Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have remained tight-lipped about it.

Workwise, Jannat Zubair was last seen in Laughter Chefs. Meanwhile, Faisal Shaikh is currently seen on Celebrity MasterChef.