Aly Goni takes a dig at Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored flame RJ Mahvash over her India’s Champions Trophy win post

Television actor Aly Goni has seemingly taken an indirect dig at RJ Mahvash after she credited herself as India’s 'good luck' following the team’s Champions Trophy victory. This comes amid growing speculation about Mahvash’s alleged relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and rumors surrounding his reported split with wife Dhanashree Verma.

On Sunday, RJ Mahvash shared a post celebrating India's big win, where she was seen enjoying the fireworks alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. Instead of a conventional congratulatory message, she wrote, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi. I am good luck for team India!”

This statement did not sit well with many, including Aly Goni, who took to his Instagram Stories on Monday with a cryptic message. Without naming Mahvash, he wrote, “Indian team ki aur coaches ki mehnat, nope. Every Indian girl who was there in the stadium... on social media 'I am lucky.'”

Advertisement

Check out Aly Goni and Rj Mahvash's post below:

His post quickly grabbed attention, with many believing it to be a direct response to Mahvash’s controversial statement.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal have been making headlines since their joint appearance at the Champions Trophy final. With reports of Chahal and his wife Dhanashree’s alleged separation surfacing, fans have speculated that Mahvash is the reason behind their rumored split.

The speculation gained momentum when Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram. Addressing the growing curiosity about his personal life, Chahal shared a statement on his Instagram Stories, asking people not to indulge in rumors as they have caused “immense pain” to him and his family.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in an interesting turn of events, Dhanashree Verma has unarchived her wedding photos with Chahal, leading to speculation that the couple may be working on their marriage. On Monday, she posted a message on her Instagram Stories that read, “Blaming women is always in fashion.” Her statement seemed to address the fresh wave of rumors surrounding her relationship with Chahal after he was spotted with Mahvash at the match.