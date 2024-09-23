WATCH: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Shaikh reacts to marriage questions; says 'Mai bhi karunga'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame and social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh is set to get married soon. At Adnaan's Haldi ceremony, his close friends, including Faisal Shaikh, were also spotted enjoying the pre-wedding function. While interacting with the media, Faisal Shaikh, known for his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, also opened up on his marriage plans.

Faisal Shaikh, who donned an all-black look for his friend Adnaan Shaikh's pre-wedding function, was asked when is he planning to get married. Replying to this question, Faisal said, "Abhi mai mera excitement bada rha hu. Abhi ye dekhne ke baad mai bhi karunga. (I'm raising my excitement level. After this even I'll get married)."

Watch Faisal Shaikh's video here-

Meanwhile, Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has emerged as one of the most popular personalities on social media in the past few years. He became a known face of the entertainment world after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and then Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

His ardent fan following often express their wish to see him in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Upon being asked, Faisal had once stated, "My mom doesn't want to see me getting shouting from the other person and me getting aggressive and fighting back. Because my mom won't be able to watch me like this on TV."

Currently, he is also running his own podcast 'Long Drive with Faisu' on YouTube where numerous popular celebrities like Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhande and many other prominent names have appeared.

Speaking about Adnaan Shaikh's wedding, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Ayesha Shaikh, on September 24, 2024. The pre-wedding rituals have begun in full swing. Tonight (September 23), Adnaan's sangeet ceremony will be held.

Sources tell us that he will be seen posing with his to-be wife, Ayesha Shaikh, for the first time in front of his friends and the media. For the uninformed, Adnan was a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

