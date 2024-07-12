Why is Faisal Shaikh not accepting Bigg Boss offer? Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame reveals PERSONAL reason

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has been one of the most popular personalities on social media for a few years now. After shining like a star on social media, Faisu slowly carved his way into the entertainment industry. However, the social media sensation is yet to do the most popular reality show Bigg Boss. Upon being asked, Faisal reveals his personal reason for declining the offer of the show.

Why is Faisal Shaikh not accepting Bigg Boss offer?

On his podcast, Faisal Shaikh invited social media creator Shreya Kalra. They both expressed their opinions on Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants. When Shreya questioned Faisal aka Faisu on why he is not participating in the controversial reality show, Faisal said, "I want to do Bigg Boss and it's nothing related to money, I'm getting enough me."

Further, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared, "My mom doesn't want to see me getting shouting from the other person and me getting aggressive and fighting back. Because my mom won't be able to watch me like this on TV."

Similarly, Faisal asked Shreya whether she would do Bigg Boss and the latter revealed that she had auditioned for Bigg Boss OTT 3 but was not selected. She quipped that after seeing the contestants of this season she was happy for not getting selected.

Take a look at Faisal Shaikh's recent post-

In the same vlog, Faisal and Shreya shared their thoughts on the contestants of the Anil Kapoor-led show. While talking to her, Faisu even mentioned knowing Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Sultan Khan. He even praised Vishal Pandey for being genuine and kind towards Lovekesh Kataria while the latter was rude to him on the premiere night of the show.

About Faisal Shaikh's successful stint in industry:

The social media star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu shot to fame after creating content on social media and currently has over 32.4 million followers on Instagram. He became a known face of the entertainment world after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and then Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Currently, he is also running his own podcast 'Long Drive with Faisu' on YouTube where numerous popular celebrities like Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhand and many others have appeared.

