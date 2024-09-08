Jannat Zubair plants a kiss on birthday girl Reem Shaikh’s cheek; shares INSIDE PICS from celebration

Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh are old besties. Reem, who celebrates her birthday today, was made to feel special by her best friend Jannat. She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from what looked like a pajama birthday party thrown by the birthday girl.

Jannat Zubair posted five unseen pictures with her bestie and sister Reem Shaikh. The birthday girl decided to wear a white pajama suit with black specks. On the other side, Jannat wore a baby pink night dress with a cute pink hairband. In the third picture, the Luv Ka The End actress gave a cute birthday kiss to Reem, which screamed of best friend goals.

In the first still, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was seen sitting, posing with a balloon that had Happy birthday Reem written. She also wore a sash that read happy. The last picture was the cutest as Jannat gifted her bestie postcard pictures of them together from various occasions.

She also made Reem feel special by writing a post that read, "To my loving lil sister, Having you come back in my life is a blessing I will never take for granted and I hope you know how valued you are. Blood is not what relates me to you, but it’s so much more that makes you my sister. Bonded by a life, that only we’ve lived."

Zubair's post further continued by saying she would always protect Reem, even if she feels intimidated by her. "I have seen you grow from a cute lil girl to a sensible girl and you’re one of those special people who deserve the most wonderful things that can be wished on a day as special as your birthday", it read.

In the end, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star also said that Reem is her trusted friend, an amazing companion, and someone who will always be there no matter what. She ended by saying, "May Allah provide ease in everything that you do. I pray Allah prepares you for a better hereafter. Happy Birthday!"

