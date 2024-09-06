Laughter Chefs: Karan Kundrra offers prayers with folded hands in front of Lord Ganesha, eats prasad served by Reem Shaikh; WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 begins on September 7, 2024. Karan Kundrra was seen celebrating the festival with fervor and immense devotion ahead of the occasion on the sets of the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs, which was celebrating Ganesh Utsav. After his prayers, Kundrra was seen receiving prasad served by Reem Shaikh.

A while ago, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of Laughter Chefs. In the clip were Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Bharti Singh, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, and Arjun Bijlani. Karan, fully immersed in praying to Vighnaharta Ganesha, wore a purple kurta, while in the background song Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath played loudly.

Later, Karan ate the prasad offered by Reem Shaikh and again folded his hands in great devotion. Ankita chanted, "Ganpati Bappa Moraya", and also said, "Bappa we love you."

Kundrra captioned the clip as, "Ganpati Bappa Moryaaaa!!! First of all thank you for all the love you have showered on #LaughterChefs From what was supposed to be a few weeks to a family who’s entertained India wayyy past its runtime.. you made it happen.. and as they say all good things must come to an end.. the madness, the crazy people and the fun involved will be missed.. what a blessing!! Don’t forget to watch tonight only on @colorstv."

Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend's post comes after rumors circulated that the Laughter Chefs show would end soon. Fans can now celebrate as the cooking show has been extended till January 2025, as per a Times Now Digital report. An inside source told the publication, "Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment has gotten an extension till the second week of January 2025.”

Advertisement

There has been an array of stars like Ananya Panday, Mr Faisu, Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Orry, and Dharmendra who have graced the show. Although, one of the hilarious moments was when spiritual guru Aniruddhacharya Maharaj came on the show.

He had advised Vicky Jain to keep quiet in order to deal with his wife Ankita Lokahnde's anger. He suggested Jain keep a finger on the lips. Coming back to Karan, a report by ETimes claims that he would next be seen in The Traitors, a reality show by Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra’s sweet message to Dharmendra steals hearts on Laughter Chefs; shares PICS