MTV Splitsvilla X5: Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair introduced as new WILD CARDS entrants; contestants in shock

MTV Splitsvilla X5 has been getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show is soon heading towards the last leg of the competition and the contestants have now upped their games. In the forthcoming episodes, the contestants will be shocked to know about two wildcard entries and they're quite popular too. The celebrity guests to enter the show are Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair.

Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair enter MTV Splitsvilla X5

As per the precap of the previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, the show will take yet another exciting twist with the hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani announcing one of the biggest twists. Popular social media influencers Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh will be seen entering the show as wild card contestants. The duo will be seen conducting fun tasks with the existing contestants as they give them entertaining activities to perform.

Take a look at a glimpse of Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair to be seen in MTV Splitsvilla X5:

The upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

The upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5 will have an interesting turn of events as Faisal and Jannat will add their charm to the episode. Apart from the duo entering the show, the episode will also have yet another showdown between once best friends Akriti Negi and Anicka Shyrin.

The episode will also have a major love confession as Aniket Lama will be seen going down on his knee to propose to Deekila Sherpa for marriage. The entire villa along with Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani will be excited to know Sherpa's response. Leone also helped Lama by giving him a ring so that he could propose to Sherpa.

The previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

The previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5 had a unique opportunity given to couple Addy-Kashish and Jashwant Akriti to challenge any one ideal match and swap their positions and power. Jashwant-Akriti selected Anicka- Lakshay while Addy-Kashish challenged Digvijay- Nayera.

After the task, Digvijay-Nayera claimed their position and power while Jashwant and Akriti dethroned Anicka and Lakshya and took their powers.

