Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin look head over heels in love in this picture-perfect mirror selfie; see here

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's chemistry can melt many hearts. The lovebirds often win our hearts by expressing their love for each other in the most adorable way. Now, as Jasmine is in Jaisalmer busy shooting for the The Traitors, the actress is away from home. As Aly misses his girlfriend, the actor made sure to express his love for her on social media,

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aly Goni dropped a lovey-dovey picture with Jasmine Bhasin. In this picture-perfect mirror selfie, the couple is all smiles as they pose for the picture here. Jasmine leans her head on Aly's shoulder as she poses for this snap. Aly didn't add any caption to this post but it is clearly seen how much he misses Jasmine.

Take a look at Aly Goni's post here-

Adaa Khan, Aparna Dixit, Vicky Jain and many others showered their love on Jasmine and Aly's picture.

For those who are not aware, Jasmine Bhasin is all set to appear in an upcoming reality show titled The Traitors. The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the American show with the same title. The show will have a group of celebrity contestants locking horns in the game of survival. Karan Johar will be seen hosting the show.

Work-wise, Jasmine Bhasin had appeared on Laughter Chefs as a guest contestant to support beau Aly Goni, who is a contestant on the show. Meanwhile, recently Jasmine's Punjabi film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di was released in theatres and has been receiving immense love from fans.

Advertisement

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni's love tale is among the favorite love stories of the telly industry. The two became close friends while shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. However, it was during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 that the two realised their love for each other and started dating.

ALSO READ: After Sudhanshu Pandey-Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin and Uorfi Javed to participate in Karan Johar's The Traitors?