Jasmine Bhasin writes about love 'leaving' in new cryptic note; Fan wonders about her relationship with Aly Goni: 'Broke up?'

Jasmine Bhasin recently suffered corneal eye damage due to wearing contact lenses and the actress battled the injury with utmost strength and positivity. Now, Jasmine has left her fans worried once again as she has been sharing a cryptic note about 'getting stronger' and 'love leaving.'

A few minutes back, Jasmine Bhasin took to her Twitter account (now X) and shared a shocking note indirectly hinting at love 'leaving.' She tweeted, "Strange thing about love, it’s felt more when it’s leaving !!" Jasmine, who has been dating Aly Goni since 2021, grabbed eyeballs with this statement and left her fans worried.

Take a look at Jasmine Bhasin's tweet here-

As soon as fans saw Jasmine Bhasin's tweet, they took over the comment section and expressed their concern for Jasmine Bhasin's well-being and showered their love on her. One fan wrote, "We love you so much," another user commented, "Always there for you."

Along with the concern, many showed their worry by asking the actress about her relationship with beau Aly Goni. One user asked, "Broke up (heartbreaking emoticon)?" and so on the comments continued.

Take a look at fans' comments here-

While the reason for Jasmine Bhasin's mysterious and heartbreaking tweets is still unknown, we wish all is well in her life.

Speaking about Jasmine Bhasin's relationship with Aly Goni, the couple have been the most loved celeb duo in the entertainment industry. Despite being friends with each other for a long time, it was their stint in Bigg Boss Season 14 when they realised their love for each other. Aly Goni's emotional reaction during Jasmine's elimination proved that both are head over heels in love with each other.

Even after the show, the couple never shied away from expressing their love for each other and have been going headstrong since then. From expressing their love for each other to supporting each other through thick and thin, JasLy has defined the true meaning of a relationship.

Workwise, Aly Goni is currently seen in the cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs. Jasmine Bhasin had also appeared on the hit reality show as a guest to support Aly.

