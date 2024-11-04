Meet actor who wished to charge Re 1 to work with Shah Rukh Khan, starred with Salman Khan and is currently seen in Pakistani show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Hania Aamir

To date, many Pakistani actors have worked in Bollywood. From Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane to Saba Qamar; but the richness of this Pakistani actor's portfolio is something beyond our expectations. We are talking about Javed Sheikh. The veteran actor hails from Rawalpindi and has earned immense recognition not only in Lollywood but also in the Hindi film industry.

He has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and played the King’s onscreen father. Sharing one of his memorable snippets related to the movie, Javed once revealed that he wished to charge only Re 1 for the movie. Yes, you read right!

The Pakistani actor felt that working with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held much more worth than the fees he would be offered. In an interview with Gloss Etc, Javed was asked to share his experience working with SRK. Discussing the same, he stated that their manager came to him for his sign on the contract and asked his fees.

Sheikh added, “I said I won't take any money. Firstly, it’s a matter of honor for me that I am playing Shah Rukh’s father in his biggest film ever. India has so many actors. You can have anyone onboard, and they will be ready to take on this role.”

He went on to add, “But Shah Rukh and Farah Khan chose me, and that’s an honor for me. That’s why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I will not take any money. You go and tell Shah Rukh I will take just one rupee. I’m not joking.”

Talking about Javed’s other Bollywood ventures, he has appeared in movies such as Jaan-E-Man and Yuvvraaj. Both films had him working alongside Salman Khan. He also did films like Namastey London, Apne, Tamasha, and My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves among others.

Apart from his work in the Hindi film fraternity, Javed has garnered a reputation for his performances in numerous Pakistani dramas. Currently, the actor is seen playing Fahad Mustafa’s father role in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. It also stars Hania Aamir in the lead role.

