Hum Dono New PROMO: Wafa comes to know from her father about MISSING Asad

According to the newest promo of Hum Dono, Wafa has come to know a major detail related to Asad, who has been missing. Pakistani serials have already gained a lot of fame in India, and the makers of one of the classic shows, Hum Dono, have released a new promo of episode 4, which deserves your attention.

The makers of Hum Dono released a promo where Wafa can be seen riding a car, and the audio plays, "Sabke ghar gayi thi. Na khane ka hosh hai, na sone ka, peene ka. Woh wapas aa jaega na?" She then says, "Kyu hum hai etne bebas usko nai dhundh sakte? Aise gayab hoh gaya jaise tha hi nai?"

Translation: "(I’ve been to everyone’s home. I’m not in the right mind to eat, sleep, or drink. He will come back, right? Why are we so helpless that we can’t find him? He disappeared as if he never existed.)"

Wafa's mother is seen emotionally breaking down while her father makes a shocking revelation, saying, "Zinda hai." Well if you have seen the earlier promo of the Pakistani serial, Wafa is seen asking her dad and Shehrooz about where Asad was. The makers posted a promo of episode 4 with the caption, "Watch The Fourth Episode Of #HumDono Tonight At 8:00 PM Only On #HUMTV." For the uninitiated, it was on July 23, 2024, when the first episode of Hum Dono was released.

Advertisement

Talking about the Pakistani serial, it was written by Bee Gul and produced by Momina Duraid Productions & Mehroz Karim. Syed Abis Raza has directed the Pakistani serial, whereas the stellar cast includes Azaan Sami Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Zaviyar Nauman Ljaz, and many more. The Pakistani romantic serial revolves around two people who come from different social classes but share a unique bond despite all the challenges. The first teaser shared by the makers gave the audiences insight into the life of Azaan Sami Khan and Kinza Hashmi.

ALSO READ: From Suno Chanda, Zindagi Gulzar Hai to Parizaad and more: 5 unmissable Pakistani dramas for beginners