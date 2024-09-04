Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa and Sharjeena to leave house after his fight with Adeel? Rubab in no mood to apologise

Starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa in lead roles, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's current track is not only dramatic but takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions. In the last episode (September 3), Sharjeena returns to Mustafa's home, and the two share some sweet moments. The story took a dramatic turn when Rubab insulted Sharjeena's sister and her brother-in-law. Now, the promo for the upcoming episode teases a more serious plot.

The latest teaser for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opens up with Mustafa talking to Sharjeena. He assures her by saying, "Gharwalon ne tumse badtameezi ki hai. Unn par gussa hun, tumse kyun naraaz hounga. Tumhari izzat karwana mera farz hai (My family members have misbehaved with you. I am angry at them; why would I be angry with you? It is my duty to ensure that you are respected)."

Since Adeel and Mustafa got into a heated argument and engaged in a physical altercation, Iftekhar tried to mend their differences by talking to them. However, Adeel remarks, "Main iski shakal tak nahi dekhna chahta aur aap keh rahe hain ki main isey gale lagau (I don't even want to see his face, and you are telling me to hug him)." Meanwhile, Mustafa asks if it is his duty to respect his brother (Adeel), then how is it not his responsibility to ensure Sharjeena is getting respect?

Further, Shagufta gives a reality check to Sharjeena and says that the household is being run by Rubab and Adeel and not her or Mustafa. The teaser transitions to the moment when Mustafa tells his wife, "Pata hai, ab iss ghar mein rehna thoda mushkil ho gaya hai (You know, it's getting a little difficult to live in this house now)." The promo ends with Sharjeena crying in the kitchen.

Take a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, stars Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, Emmad Irfani as Adeel, Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, Naeema Butt as Rubab, and Maya Khan as Sidra, among others. The drama airs a new episode on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM on ARY Digital.

