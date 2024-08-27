Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa's mother wants Sharjeena to return home on her own; Will Rubab apologize?

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is one of the gripping Pakistani dramas that has currently left the audience glued to the screens. The roller coaster ride of emotions and dramatic plots has proved engaging and captivating for the viewers. The latest episode aired on August 26, and now the makers have released a promo for the upcoming episode. According to it, trouble remains significant in Mustafa and Sharjeena's relationship. The misunderstanding between them has apparently created a huge drift.

Will Mustafa bring Sharjeena back to his home?

The promo shows Sharjeena at her parents' home after leaving her in-law's house. While she is with her family, one of her sisters talks about Mustafa and says, "Waise apne Mustafa bhai bahut hi cool bande hain. Bilkul bhi banawati nahi hain who (By the way, our Mustafa brother is a very cool guy. He doesn't fake anything)."

Meanwhile, Sharjeena replies, "Kaafi unapologetically desi hai woh. Kisi ko impress nahi karna chahta aur hota bhi nahi hai kisi see impress (He is quite unapologetically desi. He does not want to impress anyone and is not impressed by anyone either)." Further, Mustafa's mother asks him about Sharjeena, and it seems like she is unaware of her leaving the house. Reacting strongly to her inquiry, Mustafa asks her what her issue is if Sharjeena has gone as she didn't like her and treated her like a maid every time.

The promo transitions to a scene where Sharjeena and her family members eat together at the dining table. In the meantime, her father remarks, "Meri beti ne kya theka le rakha poore khandaan ke khidmatein karne ka (Has my daughter taken the contract of serving the whole family?)." In another scene, Rubab and Adeel's mother are having a conversation. The former suggests that she would apologize to Sharjeena to bring her back into the house.

To this, Mustafa's mother asserts, "Bas khud hi gayi hai, khud hi aa jaayegi, Koi usey lene nahi jaayega (She has gone on her own, she will come back on her own, nobody will go to pick her up)." In the last scene of the promo, Sharjeena is seen sobbing while thinking of the current dynamics between her and Mustafa. The caption of the teaser clip reads, "Will Sharjeena and Mustafa stop being angry with each other?"

Take a look at the promo here:

What happened in the last episode?

In the last episode (August 26), Mustafa acts strangely toward his wife, Sharjeena. Although the latter asks him numerous times about what has kept him worried or sad, Mustafa gives weird replies. Initially, he mentions his health is down, but later, things grow wrong after his silence turns into a misunderstanding for both. Sharjeena gets upset with him after he remains silent after Rubab insults her at the dining table by offering her money for cooking food. She expects Mustafa to take a stand for her, but that did not happen.

In one of the scenes, Mustafa goes to buy his father's medicines. Before he heads out, Sharjeena gives him some money for the same, but he refuses. However, at the shop, he falls short of money and returns home at 2 AM. When he returns, Sharjeena asks him where he was and what took him so long. Instead of mentioning the real reason, Mustafa tells her that he was with his friends and was busy having fun with them at the fun zone.

More about Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Badar Mehmood, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, Emmad Irfani as Adeel, Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, Naeema Butt as Rubab, and Maya Khan as Sidra, among others.

