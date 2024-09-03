Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa confronts Adeel after he and Rubab insult Sharjeena; 'Mujh se bura koi nahi hoga'

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is gaining decent viewership owing to its engaging narrative and desi plot. From exploring family dynamics to highlighting the stark contrast between the upper and middle class, this Pakistani serial is one of its kind. The latest episode aired on September 2, 2024, and now the makers have posted a teaser giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode. After Sharjeena and Mustafa mend their differences, the latter takes a stand for her when Rubab insults her.

Will Sharjeena and Mustafa leave the house?

The latest teaser of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opens up with Mustafa and Sharjeena's sweet conversation as the latter returns home after clearing their misunderstandings. Mustafa says, "Pata nahi tumhare bina main kaise jee liya Sharjeena. Ab aisa lagta hai ki tumhare bagair adhoora reh jaunga (I don't know how I lived without you, Sharjeena. Now it seems that I will be incomplete without you)."

The promo transitions to a scene wherein Rubab is seen talking about Sharjeena to some guests. Commenting upon how the latter ended up getting married to Mustafa and adjusted well, Rubab says, "Adeel ke saath shaadi nahi ho paayi, Mustafa ke saath ho gayi (Her marriage did not happen with Adeel, and she got married to Mustafa)." After a while, the guests walk away, and Sharjeena seems disappointed in Rubab's behavior.

Later, confronting Rubab for the same, she loses her calm and states, "At least maine paise de ke apna shauhar khareeda nahi hai tumhari tarah. Woh mere paise ki wajah se meri ghulami nahi karta (I have not bought my husband with money like you. He does not act as a slave to me because of my money)." Listening to her harsh remarks, Rubab asks Adeel to make Sharjeena quiet and claims that she is crossing the limits. Adeel asks Sharjeena to apologize.

Meanwhile, Mustafa enters the scene, and seeing Adeel talking rudely to her, he warns him, "Aapne Sharjeena ki insult ki na toh mujh se bura koi nahi hoga (If you insult Sharjeena, then I'll not control myself)." When Adeel hits back and calls him a 'loser,' Mustafa holds Sharjeena's hands, and the two walk away from the scene.

Take a look at the promo for the forthcoming episode here:

What happened in the last episode?

The latest episode (September 2, 2024) started with Sherjeena and Mustafa missing each other's presence as they love separately after engaging in an argument. While she feels lonely with her husband, he seems sad without her. On the other hand, Iftekhar seemed unhappy with Rubab's way of talking to and treating Adeel.

He spoke to Shagufta about the same and said, "Shauhar aur mulaazim mein koi fark toh hota hai na. Iss tarah thodi baat karte hain apne shauhar se (There is a difference between a husband and a servant. This is not how one talks to her husband)."

Later, Sharjeena called Mustafa to bring her laptop and phone charger. When he arrived at her home, the two cleared their misunderstandings and ended their tiff. Further, when she returned to Mustafa's home, his mom taunted her, but this time, Mustafa took a stand for her. He asserted that he brought her back.

About Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Badar Mehmood, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, Bushra Ansari as Shagufta, Emmad Irfani as Adeel, Javed Sheikh as Iftekhar, Naeema Butt as Rubab, and Maya Khan as Sidra, among others. It premiered on July 2, 2024, on ARY Digital. The drama airs a new episode on Mondays and Tuesdays.

