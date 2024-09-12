Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Sharjeena and Mustafa leave house; clueless Adeel seems satisfied with Rubab's conspiracy?

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is one of the popular Pakistani dramas that is trending in India. The current track, when Rubab has turned villainous and planned a conspiracy against Mustafa-Sharjeena, has kept the audience quite excited for the upcoming episodes. Ahead of the release of the new episode, the makers have posted a teaser, giving a glimpse of the same. However, the ultimate question is whether Mustafa and Sharjeena will be able to cope with the sudden challenges of their lives.

The newly released teaser opens up with Sharjeena and Mustafa strolling in the streets after they leave the house when Rubab falsely accuses them of stealing her money. Sharjeena tells Mustafa, "Sab uss Rubab ne kiya hai, uss din ki ladai ka badla nikaal rahi hai (All this has been done by that Rubab; she is taking revenge for the fight of that day)." Further, we see his sister claiming that Mustafa has changed a lot and has become responsible.

On the other hand, his mother, Shagufta, blames Sharjeena for the trouble caused and says, "Jis din se wo ladki humare ghar mein aayi hai, kuchh seedha hota hi nahi hai. Sab kuch ulat jaata hai. Mustafa ko bhai ke khilaaf itna bhadka diya ki wo bade bhai ke girebaan tak aa gaya (From the day that girl came to our house, nothing happened good. Everything went upside down. Mustafa was so infuriated against his brother that he even grabbed his elder brother by his collar)."

In the next scene, Adeel inquires Rubab about whether her other acquaintances knew about her money being stolen. To this, she replies, "Lagta hai koi purana hisaab kitaab chal raha tha tumhara bhi (It looks like you also wanted to take revenge on them)."

Take a look at the promo here:

In the last episode, Rubab secretly takes away the money from the locker and places it in Mustafa's room. Later, she acts as if her money was stolen and knowingly searches the house. When she finds it in the place where she hid it, Mustafa and Sharjeena are insulted. The duo leaves the house while Rubab feels satisfied after her conspiracy turns out to be successful.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir, Emmad Irfani, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, and others. The show airs new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 PM on ARY Digital.

