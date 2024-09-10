Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Rubab knits MAJOR conspiracy to take revenge from Sharjeena and Mustafa; will they fall prey to it?

Pakistani show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is getting rave reviews. The show is quite loved in Pakistan as well as in India. The story of the show revolves around family drama and an unusual love story based on the concept of opposite attracts. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Rubab will be seen conspiring against Mustafa and Sharjeena for disrespecting her during a spat.

In the previous episode of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Rubab and Sharjeena argued, and later Adeel and Mustafa were also involved in it. Adeel slapped Mustafa, and the duo got into a fight. Mustafa asked the entire family to not disrespect his wife Sharjeena. Rubab has been fuming in rage ever since and has planned a conspiracy against Sharjeena and Mustafa. She will be seen keeping a cad of money in Mustafa's room.

As per the promo, she fakes the theft and demands Mustafa's room be checked.

Take a look at the recent promo of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum here:

Rubab gets insecure seeing Sharjeena (Hania Aamir) and Mustafa happy even after the major fight and Mustafa getting slapped by Adeel. She plans to teach them a lesson by blaming them for theft. Mustafa denies his room to be checked, but in vain. As his father gets the money for his room, he slaps him, leaving Sharjeena disappointed.

Advertisement

It will be exciting to see if the family will learn about Rubab's conspiracy and Sharjeena-Mustafa's innocence.

In the previous episodes, the viewers witnessed that Mustafa's (Fahad Mustafa) mother taunts Sharjeena for spoiling the atmosphere of the house by informing Mustafa about every little argument. She claims that Rubab and Adeel run the house, and they should get the respect accordingly.

Sharjeena tried to defend herself and stated that she hadn't started the argument, but Mustafa's mother was in no mood to hear her out. The show stars Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Mustafa and Sharjeena to leave house after his fight with Adeel? Rubab in no mood to apologise