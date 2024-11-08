Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: 12th Fail fame IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma reveals never celebrating Diwali; Amitabh Bachchan says THIS

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will welcome two special guests tonight; actor Vikrant Massey along with IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Manoj Kumar Sharma’s mother, wife, and son will also be there among the audience. In their interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan, the IPS officer’s mom complains that he never celebrates Diwali with family. As he reveals the reason, Big B folds his hand in respect.

In a recently released promo, Manoj Kumar Sharma’s mother complains to Amitabh Bachchan that he never celebrates Diwali or any festivals at home with family. As Big B asks him the reason, the IPS officer explains that joining the police force means setting aside personal beliefs, including religion, caste, or language, as the focus shifts entirely to serving the nation.

He tells the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 host, “A police officer cannot celebrate any festival, sir. I have never celebrated Diwali. Once you wear the uniform, you no longer have a religion, caste or language. You have to dedicate your entire life to the country. There is no fixed duty, 12 hours, 24 hours, sometimes we don’t go home for three days, sir.”

He continues saying, “A police officer is expected, especially at times when the whole society is out celebrating and enjoying, to ensure that nothing happens that disrupts their happiness. They are essentially social changers, the ones who bring change in society."

As the audience claps, Amitabh Bachchan also shows his respect to all the police officers. Folding his hand, he says, "Sir, aaj na keval aapke samne, puri janta jitni hain police kke, that jod ke bolte hain bohot bohot dhanyavad aap sabko. (Not just in front of you, but I want to fold my hands in front of all the police who are our audience, many many thanks to you.)"

For the unversed, 12th Fail, inspired by Anurag Pathak’s book, stars Vikrant Massey and Palak Lalwani and brings to life the inspiring journeys of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

