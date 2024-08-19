Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan blushes as contestant Kajol Ved asks about his visits to South Campus, Delhi: 'Shadi shuda hai poll khulega..'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, but he does miss, visiting the South Campus in Delhi. He confessed about the same to the first contestant in today's (August 19) episode. The Bollywood icon blushed like a tomato when she asked if he used to visit South Delhi. Read ahead to know more details about the same.

It all began when Amitabh Bachchan asked Kajol Ved in which mall she would go, after winning money from superpower Dhanrashi. She said that there is no fun in the mall, but the real fun is at Sarojini Market and Lajpat Nagar Market. Big B then said she had spoken straight from the heart. For Delhiites, it's all about Sarojini Market, chaat at Bengali Market, and Paranthe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk.

The fun started when the Kalki 2898 AD actor then said, Etni sab jankari lekar aaye hai, kyuki hum bhi kafi samay waha bitaye hai. (I have all the information, as have spent a lot of time there.)" Kajol further asked him, "Mei wahi aapse puchne wali thi, aap South campus aate thei kya? LSR, Gargi, Kamala Nehru ke aas paas? (I was about to ask you, if you used to visit LSR, Gargi, Kamala Nehru.)"

Amitabh Bachchan blushed and then revealed, "Devi ji kya hai, ab hum shadi shuda hoh gaye hai. Naati pota bhi hoh gaye hai. Woh zamana joh tha woh jawani ka zamana tha. Uske bare mei kya bataye hum? Batane se hamara pura poll joh hai woh khuljaega."

( I'm now married and even have grandchildren. That was a different time, a time of youth. What can I say about it? If I start talking, all my secrets will come out.)

Big B also then said that KBC is a show, watched by everyone so his reputation would get tarnished if he opened up. When Kajol further pestered him to reveal details about his carefree days of youth, the veteran actor quipped that he used to study, used to go to Sarojini market, but never bargain.

However, he used to go to the famous market for some other reason. After Kajol further interrogated him, Big B opened up and said that he used to go to Miranda House, used to have fun, and then walk to his college Kamala Nehru, which was far.

