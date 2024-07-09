Kalki 2898 AD 2nd Monday Hindi Box Office: Prabhas led sci-fi combats heavy rains; Netts 5.65 crore on day 12

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan witnessed its first noticeable drop on day 12 as it collected around Rs 5.50-5.75 crore nett in Hindi. These are still very encouraging collections for a movie that has done a significant chunk of its business already and is essentially performing like a multiplex-driven film. The total cume of Kalki 2898 AD stands at a little over Rs 210 crore and target would be to get past Rs 250 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD Collects Rs 5.65 Crore On 2nd Monday in Hindi, Slightly Affected By Heavy Rains In Parts Of The Country

Kalki 2898 AD was affected by heavy rains in parts of the country. The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer should most probably steady-up on Tuesday. Based on how the new releases Sarfira and Hindustani 2 fare, it will be determined whether Kalki 2898 AD will be able to emerge as the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 in Hindi at the worldwide box office or not. Currently, it is the highest grossing film of 2024 in Hindi at the Indian Box Office but the numbers are significantly lower than Fighter, internationally. So far, the movie has grossed about 5 million dollars.

Kalki 2898 AD Crosses The Rs 800 Crore Gross Worldwide Mark On Its 12th Ticketing Day

Kalki 2898 AD will be entering the Rs 500 crore nett India club (all versions) through the course of the weekdays in week 2. It's worldwide cume has finally crossed Rs 800 crores. It aims for a final total in the vicinity of Rs 900-950 crores. While it was initially thought that the sci-fi drama will struggle to breakeven, its supreme theatrical performance worldwide has ensured that it will breakeven and give the producers some decent returns. Part 2 should hopefully go past the first part.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 22 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 13 crore 7 Rs 11.25 crore 8 Rs 10 crore 9 Rs 9.25 crore 10 Rs 17.50 crore 11 Rs 21 crore 12 Rs 5.65 crore Total Rs 210.65 crore in 12 days in India in Hindi

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

Kalki 2898 AD plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched the movie yet?

ALSO READ: Kill Box Office Day 4: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal film shows signs of resurgence; Netts Rs 1.30 crore on 1st Monday