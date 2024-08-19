Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 16th season, which premiered on August 12, featuring the iconic Amitabh Bachchan as the host. The makers recently dropped a new promo for the show. The latest promo features Amitabh Bachchan sharing a heartfelt message in celebration of Raksha Bandhan.

In the short video clip, an emotional Amitabh Bachchan highlighted the special bond between a brother and sister, calling it a perfect example of trust, protection, and care.

In the promo, Bachchan also explained that just as a brother protects his sister, the KBC stage stands by those who believe in themselves and safeguard their knowledge.

Big B can be heard saying, “Aaj Raksha Bandhan hai, behen apne bhaiyon ko rakhi baandh chuki hogi ya baandh rahi hogi. Yahan yadi aapko apne gyaan par vishwas hai, apni yogyata, apne hosale par vishwas hai toh ye manch aapke icchao aapke sapno aur apne atma vishwas ki raksha karne ka vachan deta hai. Thik usi tarah jis tarah ek bhai apni behen ki raksha karne ka vachan deta hai.”

“(Today is Raksha Bandhan, sisters must have already tied or are in the process of tying rakhi to their brothers. If you believe in your knowledge, your abilities, and your courage, this stage promises to protect your desires, your dreams, and your self-confidence. Just like a brother promises to protect his sister.)”

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, “Rakshabandhan ke shubh avsaar par, Amitabh ji ne kahe kuchh shabd! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. (Rakshabandhan ke shubh avsaar par, Amitabh ji ne kahe kuchh shabd! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Somvaar se Shukravaar, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.)”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz reality shows, blending knowledge with inspiration. The show has transformed countless lives, empowering participants to chase their dreams with life-changing cash rewards.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar creates cool hashtag ‘KrishAbhi’ with Krishna Shroff’s name; Watch PROMO