Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reminisces memories of his father, late Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to entertain the masses along with educating them. The show is in its sixteenth season and the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to be the esteemed host of the show. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Big B will be seen reminiscing beautiful anecdotes from his father late Harivansh Rai Bachchan's life, leaving the viewers enlightened about the great personality of his father.

In tonight's (Aug 19, 2024) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, viewers will witness Dr. Raghvendra on the hot seat. As Raghvendra is inspired by the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he dedicates a Sanskrit poem to him which leaves Big B smiling. Later, Big B talks about his father and shares anecdotes from his life.

Mr. Bachchan recalled how his father designed a unique table for himself where he could stand and complete his writing work.

Furthermore, the Mohabbatein actor also revealed that his father was requested by a big and influential personality to translate an autobiography into Hindi. His father undertook this task with sheer diligence and dedicated a lot of time to the task, keeping in mind the minute details.

Big B further revealed that when his father was working on the autobiography he used to put a painting outside the door would indicate that nobody should disturb him while he was working on the same. He added that while the task was tiresome, his father kept the translation process uninterrupted.

More about Dr. Raghuvendra in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Dr. Raghavendra is a Sanskrit professor and loves to represent the same language. He is a devoted son and an avid biker. His journey in the show is driven by his wish to provide a better life for his mother. He revealed that his mother has been his closest companion and biggest support.

Nareshi Meena to attempt question for 1 crore rupees in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Apart from Dr. Raghavendra, the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will also have an exciting contestant named Nareshi Meena. Nareshi is from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and wishes to win a large sum of money from the show to use for medical treatment as she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

While Meena is suffering from such a serious illness, her spirits are high and she is quite positive about winning the battle against the deadly disease. With her dedication and determination, she will be seen attempting for the question of Rupees 1 crore. She is the first contestant of the season to reach this far in the game and it will be exciting to see if she will be the first Crorepati of the season or not.

The previous episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

In the previous episodes of the show, viewers witnessed a promising contestant on the show named Jayanta Duley whose aim was to improve the sanitation of his village from the winning prize money. Jayanta, from Agai, revealed that he feels embarrassed when his sister bathes in the ponds of the village and thus would want to build a bathroom for his mother and sister.

Big B was moved by Duley and his thoughts. When he came to know that Duley would be able to build a bathroom for 40 to 50 thousand rupees, he assured the contestant that he would make sure a bathroom is built at his house.

