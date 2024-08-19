Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 16th season, which premiered on August 12, featuring the iconic Amitabh Bachchan as the host. The makers recently dropped a new promo for the show. In the upcoming episode, Nareshi Meena, who is battling a brain tumor, will be seen attempting the Rs 1 crore question.

Nareshi from Rajasthan has been bravely fighting a brain tumor. Despite her challenges, she made it to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 and will be seen facing a Rs 1 crore question. A new promo shared on the official Instagram handle shows Nareshi sharing her ordeal.

Nareshi said, “Mujhe brain tumor hua sir, Khud ko yahi batati hu ki koi tension nahi hai tujhe koi bimari nahi hai. (I have a brain tumor, sir, but I keep telling myself that there's no need to worry, you don't have any illness.)”

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Aapne ye thaan liya hai ki ye dhanrashi yahan se jeet kar jaaungi toh iska ilaaj ho sakta hai. (You have made up your mind that if you win this prize money, your treatment can be done.)”

The caption of the promo, “Kya apne khud ke ilaaj ke liye Nareshi iss manch se 1 Crore jeet paayengi? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. (Will Nareshi be able to win 1 crore from this platform for her own treatment? Watch #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, at 9 PM only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision.)”

In the premiere episode of KBC 16, Amitabh Bachchan became emotional upon his return as host. The audience erupted in excitement as Big B stepped onto the KBC 16 set, and the legendary actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to them.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz reality shows, blending knowledge with inspiration. The show has transformed countless lives, empowering participants to chase their dreams with life-changing cash rewards.

The contestant revealed that she opted to skip the RAS exam to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. In an interview with Times Now, she explained her decision, stating, "I missed the RAS main exam. It was scheduled for July 20 and 21, with my center in Jaipur. The exam spans two days as it involves writing four papers."

