Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya relished free meals in New York for 2 years by using THIS tactic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 welcomed Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan on the stage. During one of the segments, host Amitabh Bachchan went candid and shared a hilarious anecdote about Agastya Nanda. He recalled how the young boy managed to get food free for two years by calling himself Big B's grandson during his stay in New York. Interesting, right? Let us delve into the details.

Talking to Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan shared, "Humare ek pote hain jinka naam hai Agastya. Woh padhayi karte the New York mein. Ek desi tha wahan par. Ek cheez woh gaye toh unhone dekha usne dekha ki rakha hua hai ki kisi ek padaarth ka naam Amitabh Bachchan diya" (I have a grandson whose name is Agastya. He used to study in New York. There, he met another Indian who named any substance 'Amitabh Bachchan').

Further, the Kalki 2898 AD actor added, "Ab yeh jo Agastya hai, yeh bahut shaane aadmi hain. Yeh gaye wahan aur kaha ki yeh kya hai. Amitabh Bachchan naam hai iska. Khaane ke baad unhone bola ki tumko maalum hai ki woh humare nana hain" (Agastya is a very smart man. He went there and asked what he was. That person said that its name is Amitabh Bachchan. After eating, Agastya told him that Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather).

Taking the conversation ahead, Big B stated that after Agastya mentioned being his grandson, that person didn't believe him. So, the Archies actor showed a photo as proof. "Do saal tak usko free mein khana milta raha, itna shaana hai woh" (He kept getting free food for two years. He is that smart).

Agastya is the son of Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan. He made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period musical The Archies, which was released last year.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 premiered in August and airs a new episode from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.

