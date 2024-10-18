Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan mesmerizes Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan with heartfelt memories of Meena Kumari, Waheeda Rehman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will grace Bollywood celebs Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan. The two actors will arrive to promote their highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Sawalon ki Bhool Bhulaiya special episode, filled with twists and turns, promises a thrilling ride. While talking to them, Big B expresses his regret at never having had the opportunity to work with Meena Kumari.

In a conversation with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actors Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan discussed the 1962 cult movie Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. While talking to them, the legendary actor expressed, "I never got the opportunity to work with Meena Kumari ji. In Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam, there’s a song- Na jaao saiyaan where she performed so gracefully that I found myself watching her continuously. "

Praising the veteran actress, Amitabh Bachchan continued, "The art of sitting in one place quietly, singing the song and coupled with her radiance, the effects used to be marvellous. They used to take long shots back then and I think that was the beauty of it all. Unlike today, every shot ends in just a few words. And Waheeda Rehman Ji, she is my absolute favourite actress."

Big B then recalled Waheeda Rehman's iconic close-up from the film Pyaasa, which left an indelible mark on him. He spoke about how that particular shot in the song captured such exquisite emotion and artistry, truly showcasing her brilliance.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 legendary host praised the shot and reminisced how it took two or three takes to light up that close-up whereas it all happens quickly these days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actors Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, both were mesmerized hearing Big B's anecdotes. Vidya Balan then said, "I would love to have been born in that era and be your heroine." Kartik then chimed saying, "Sir, I would love to be your heroine as well! (laughs)."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode featuring Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan will premiere tonight October 18.

