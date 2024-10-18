Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Dr Neeraj Saxena quits game to offer chance to other contestants, receives appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Dr. Neeraj Saxena graced the hot seat, showcasing his knowledge and experience. But to everyone’s surprise, after winning ₹3,20,000, the contestant requested to quit the game, offering a chance to other contestants. This selfless gesture earned him appreciation from both the audience and the host, Amitabh Bachchan.

During the Fastest Finger First round, contestants were asked to arrange the parts of a book in the usual order. Dr. Neeraj Saxena answered correctly, securing his place on the hot seat. The episode started with Dr. Neeraj sharing details about his current professional background.

When asked about his career, Dr. Neeraj revealed that he is the Pro-Chancellor of JIS University in Kolkata. He also shared that he had the privilege of working under Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, expressing how this experience profoundly impacted his personal life. Dr. Neeraj mentioned that before working with Dr. Kalam, he used to think only of himself, but after connecting with him, he started thinking bigger and focusing on the betterment of the nation.

As the game progressed, Amitabh Bachchan took the contestant through Pehla Padaav (the first level). Dr. Neeraj was asked to complete a proverb, to which he gave the correct answer and secured ₹1,000. Continuing to give correct answers, he eventually won ₹3,20,000.

However, after winning the prize money, Dr. Neeraj stunned everyone by announcing that he wanted to quit. He expressed his thoughts, saying, “Sir, ek nivedan hai, main iss padaav par quit karna chahunga, main chahta hoon ke baaki jo bache hue hain, unko mauka mile.” (One request, Sir: I want to quit this game to give the remaining contestants a chance).

This statement earned him a standing ovation from the audience, and Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Sir, humne yeh udaharan pehle kabhi dekha nahin.” (Sir, we have never seen such an example before). The actor also thanked him, saying, “Bohot kuch seekhne ko mila aapse.” (We have learned a lot from you).

In the end, Dr. Neeraj revealed that what he had received was sufficient for him. Amitabh Bachchan noted that in the 20-year history of the show, this was the first time a contestant had quit the game for the sake of fellow contestants.

This remarkable moment on KBC 16 was truly worth watching, and we can’t wait to witness more heartwarming moments like this on the show.

